Hold on to your hats, Serial fans. The popular podcast just took an unexpected turn.
Reporter Sarah Koenig and producer Dana Chivvis are taking a break from season 2's focus on Bowe Bergdahl to return to the controversial subject from season 1: Adnan Syed.
Syed is back in court this week for a three-day hearing — his first since Serial began raising questions about his case back in October 2014. Syed's lawyers are pushing for a new trial and called a key witness featured on the podcast, Asia McClain, who claims she was with Syed at the time of Hae Min Lee's murder.
Koenig announced her plans to cover Syed's post-conviction hearing in an email to newsletter subscribers earlier today. She'll be reporting daily via the Serial website. Her coverage will also be available through iTunes and Pandora.
Serial's second season will continue to press forward, albeit on a new bi-weekly schedule. The sixth episode in the season, "5 O'Clock Shadow," was released today.
