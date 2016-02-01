Kevin Smith headed to Sundance for the umpteenth time this month. But this particular trip was a special one: His daughter was along for the ride.
Harley Quinn Smith, 16, joined dear old dad to promote their film, Yoga Hosers, at the fest. (The movie is directed by the elder Smith, and also features Lily-Rose Depp.) And yes, young Harley is named after the iconic DC Comic character. Which is why the next part of this story is so darned sweet.
When Kevin Smith wrapped on the set of Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. gifted him the bat prop that Margot Robbie used for the movie. Smith was touched — and then turned around and gave it to his daughter. He described the exchange — and her reaction — in a recent Facebook post.
Smith asked Harley if she knew what a "totem" was before handing over the present. "It's a powerful, mystical object that wards off evil and gives the bearer strength and power," he explained. "Before you begin your journey where I started my adventure 22 years ago, I wanted to present you with this powerful totem."
After he gave her the bat, "Harley cried tears of joy for the next 2 hours," Smith went on. "Like her old man, the kid goes to pieces over this comic book stuff. It's not just in her name, it's in her DNA. Regardless, I've never seen anybody so overjoyed to receive a gift.”
The folks at @warnerbrosentertainment gave me the #harleyquinn bat from @suicidesquadmovie as a thanks for hosting the...Posted by Kevin Smith on Saturday, January 30, 2016
