February 21 can't come soon enough.
That's the air date scheduled for NBC's tribute to TV director James Burrows, a.k.a. the Friends reunion we've all been waiting for. And yes, we're still annoyed that Matthew Perry won't be there.
But the rest of the gang showed up, and it seems things got a little saucy. A new promo trailer for the NBC tribute shows host Andy Cohen grilling Central Perk's top customers about whether or not they signed a contract stipulating that they couldn't sleep with one another. This prompts Lisa Kudrow to nudge David Schwimmer into offering up an explanation.
We can only hope Cohen hits Jennifer Aniston and co. with more Watch What Happens Live-style queries. Can we spike their lattes and have a round of Plead the Fifth? Can Gunther tend bar?
Watch the teaser below to get a sneak peek of the action. Wish you were here, Chandler.
