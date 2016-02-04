The divorce rate may not be as depressing as we've been led to believe all these years. But Rupert Grint still doesn't have faith that Ron and Hermoine would have made it work for the long haul, the actor recently confessed during a Harry Potter panel.
"I would expect Ron has probably divorced Hermione already," Grint admitted during an event at Universal Studios Orlando, as reported by The Huffington Post. "I don't think that relationship would have done very well."
Hold on a second, there. Ron would have divorced Hermoine?
Not to get into a semantics showdown here, but if those two were ever to split up, it'd be because the latter finally had enough of her ginger-haired husband's shenanigans.
So, what does Grint see for his character instead? "He's living on his own, in a little one-bedroom apartment. He hasn't got a job." He also thinks that Ron would be on Tinder, but failing at online dating. (That part, we can agree with.)
Well folks, there's only one way to test out Ron's prediction. We're going to need another epilogue. Let's get on this, J.K. Rowling.
