Talking Points: The CDC wants sexually active women to stop drinking — unless they're on birth control.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all sexually active women who don't use birth control avoid alcohol in order to prevent fetal alcohol syndrome, according to a new report released Tuesday. Our suggestion to the CDC? Include a call for more accessible birth control in your next report on preventing fetal alcohol syndrome. (Read More)
Not An Onion Story: Donald Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by an anonymous U.S. politician.
Presidential candidate and notorious troll Donald Trump (who has said he wants to ban all Muslims from America and is a known sexist) has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. His fellow nominees include Pope Francis and a woman who helps rape victims of ISIS. (Read More)
Advertisement
Noms: Ben & Jerry's is rolling out non-dairy flavors for the first time, ever.After lots of testing (and tasting!), Ben & Jerry's is finally ready to launch its non-dairy line. The flavors are: Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Chunky Monkey, Coffee Caramel Fudge, Coffee with Fudge Chunks & Caramel Swirl, and P.B. & Cookies. All four are certified vegan and will be available on store shelves and in Scoop Shops starting mid-to-late February. (Read More)
ICYMI: An Emerson student could face disciplinary action for renting out his dorm room on Airbnb.The Boston Globe reports that an Emerson student had three separate Airbnb boarders chilling in his dorm room this January. Now, according to the student, he's in trouble with his school. Emerson College says it's against the rules to rent out his dorm. (Read More)
Fun Fact: Icelandair passengers can request a "Stopover Buddy" to take them on adventures in Iceland.
Now through April 30, Icelandair passengers can request a "Stopover Buddy." But what exactly is a "Stopover Buddy," you ask? It's an Icelandair employee who will accompany a traveler — for free — on various adventures in Iceland. It's like having your own local tour guide who's ready to go skiing, cooking, or horseback riding. (Read More)
This Is Not A Drill: Cruel Intentions is officially getting a TV reboot.
Cruel Intentions, the 1999 film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Selma Blair, is getting a TV reboot, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. NBC has issued a pilot order for the show, which would take place some 15 years after we last saw Annette driving off in Sebastian's car. (Read More)
Advertisement
Lawyer Up: A Pennsylvania judge has ruled against Bill Cosby’s request for immunity from prosecution.After a two-day hearing, Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill ruled on Wednesday evening that the sex crimes case against Cosby could continue. District Attorney Kevin Steele said that any deal Cosby made in the past was invalid. “A secret agreement that allows a wealthy defendant to buy his way out of a criminal case isn't right." (Read More)
Here At Home: Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders sparred at CNN’s Democratic town hall in Derry, New Hampshire.Sanders challenged Clinton on her progressive credentials, saying, “the key foreign policy vote of modern American history was the war in Iraq. The progressive community was pretty united in saying, ‘Don’t listen to Bush. Don’t go to war.’ Secretary Clinton voted to go to war.” However, both agreed on financial inequality, emphasizing their common goal to strengthen the middle class. (Read More)
Advertisement