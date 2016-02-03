5 Nobel Peace Prize Nominations In Light Of Donald Trump's Nod

According to the internet, presidential candidate and notorious troll Donald Trump (who has said he wants to ban all Muslims from America and is a known sexist) has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. His fellow nominees include Pope Francis and a woman who helps rape victims of ISIS.
Before anyone gets too outraged, it's important to remember that this round of nominations is pretty much meaningless — virtually anyone in politics or anyone who has won a Peace Prize before can submit a name to be considered. Come March, a short list nominees will be released.
In light of Trump's nomination — which was submitted by someone who has not been identified — Refinery29 would like to submit our own nominations for consideration by any "anonymous politicians" out there.
1. Our Maple delivery guy(s). They have no idea how much they have helped to reduce the hanger levels in our office.
2. Henry, the dog on floor 13.
3. Ash, who makes sure there is never a shortage of coffee.
4. The "stopover buddies" that Iceland Air is now offering to solo travelers.
5. And on a serious note, U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power, for her mission to free women held as political prisoners around the world.
Before anyone gets too outraged, it's important to remember that this round of nominations is pretty much meaningless — virtually anyone in politics or anyone who has won a Peace Prize before can submit a name to be considered. Come March, a short list nominees will be released.
In light of Trump's nomination — which was submitted by someone who has not been identified — Refinery29 would like to submit our own nominations for consideration by any "anonymous politicians" out there.
1. Our Maple delivery guy(s). They have no idea how much they have helped to reduce the hanger levels in our office.
2. Henry, the dog on floor 13.
3. Ash, who makes sure there is never a shortage of coffee.
4. The "stopover buddies" that Iceland Air is now offering to solo travelers.
5. And on a serious note, U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power, for her mission to free women held as political prisoners around the world.
This is all to say: There are many far more worthwhile candidates than a man whose Twitter insults have been tracked by The New York Times.
Trump, who according to CBS News, was nominated for "his vigorous peace through strength ideology, used as a threat weapon of deterrence against radical Islam, ISIS, nuclear Iran and Communist China," isn't the first ridiculous nominee for a Nobel Peace Prize. Vladimir Putin and Joseph Stalin have both been submitted for the prestigious honor, Vox notes. And Bono and Bob Geldof, it turns out, were also contenders in 2006. The musicians, at least, have a long history of charity work.
So, Trump? We're not too worried about him. But we really would like to see Henry on that list.
Trump, who according to CBS News, was nominated for "his vigorous peace through strength ideology, used as a threat weapon of deterrence against radical Islam, ISIS, nuclear Iran and Communist China," isn't the first ridiculous nominee for a Nobel Peace Prize. Vladimir Putin and Joseph Stalin have both been submitted for the prestigious honor, Vox notes. And Bono and Bob Geldof, it turns out, were also contenders in 2006. The musicians, at least, have a long history of charity work.
So, Trump? We're not too worried about him. But we really would like to see Henry on that list.
Advertisement