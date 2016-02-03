Here At Home: Heads of the Army and Marine Corps support requiring women to register for the draft.
Equality is a fascinating concept. We tend to think of it as only applying to good things — equality of wages, equality of access, and equality in justice. But equality must apply, well, equally to all things, good and bad. And thus, the news today, that the heads of the Army and Marine Corps support requiring women to register for the draft. (Read More)
Major News: Google just became the most valuable company in the world.
Alphabet is now the most valuable company in the world. (If you've forgotten what Alphabet is, it's Google. Long story.) Alphabet had been edging closer to Apple's lead, and after posting strong holiday sales numbers in its quarterly earnings call Monday, Alphabet's overall market cap soared to $550.6 billion, edging out Apple's $529.1 billion. (Read More)
Advertisement
Must See: A rare photograph of Queen Elizabeth II surfaced 77 years after it was taken.
The black-and-white photo was presented to Prince Charles by the Send a Cow charity in Bath, England. The image was taken in 1939 by Canadian photographer Lawrence Audrain. The queen was just a 13-year-old princess at the time. Her mother, the Queen Mum, reportedly found the portrait to be too "informal" and chose to use other photos from the shoot instead. (Read More)
Spoiler Alert: Lady Gaga will pay tribute to David Bowie at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
Lady Gaga has been selected as the artist who will pay tribute to the late, great David Bowie at the upcoming 2016 Grammy Awards. According to Ken Ehrlich, the longtime producer of the event, Gaga was already set to perform. But in the wake of Bowie's death, she seemed like the right fit for an homage to the Thin White Duke's life and music. (Read More)
In-The-Know: New York's state park system wants to stop Niagara Falls' water flow for several months.
The "dewatering," which could occur within the next three years, would allow workers to replace two pedestrian bridges at the site. The bridge replacements, which are difficult to execute with the waterfalls flowing around them, would cost the United States between $25 million and $35 million. (Read More)
Fun Fact: Uber changed its logo.
The iconic logo of our favorite ride-sharing service just got turned topsy-turvy. Uber changed its look today, and frankly, we're befuddled. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says that the new logo aims to bring out the "human side" of Uber, and that the old logo was "somewhat distant and cold." (Read More)
Advertisement
This Is Not A Drill: Oreo is launching a new flavor called "Filled Cupcake."
It feels like just yesterday that we found out about the latest Oreo flavors. And that's because Cinnamon Roll and Red Velvet only hit stores two weeks ago. But the cookie brand is back at it again. The new flavor — Filled Cupcake —features chocolate cookies with chocolate frosting and a surprise dab of fluffy vanilla frosting in the center. (Read More)
A-List: Caitlyn Jenner first attempted to transition back in the 1980s.After a pair of divorces in 1981 and 1986, Jenner moved to Malibu and started on hormones. "I really started struggling with my identity, about 'who am I?'" Jenner put off the transition after meeting the future Kris Jenner, saying she was honest with her about the situation: "I had to be. I was a 36B." (Read More)
Advertisement