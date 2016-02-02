Why Was This Photo Of A Teenage Queen Elizabeth II Kept Hidden For 77 Years?

Today The Prince of Wales was in the city of Bath, visiting the headquarters of charity Send a Cow. @sendacow gives practical farming help to African communities, equipping people in seven countries across the continent with training, tools, seeds and livestock. While meeting charity staff and supporters, HRH was presented with this photograph of The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, taken in 1939 at age 13 by Canadian photographer Lawrence Audrain. Photo © Press Association

