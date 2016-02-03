Here's a question: How relevant is Tyga outside of his relationship with Kylie Jenner? Sure, the man makes music. But it seems like his day-to-day fame is all tangled up in the status of his romance with the young reality star — so much so that even when he refuses to discuss her, she is still an unspoken part of the conversation.
Case in point: During a recent interview with DuJour magazine, the rapper — whose publicist adamantly insisted that his personal life would remain completely off-limits — allowed a young Kylie look-alike to be positioned outside his house on the morning the outlet was scheduled to arrive. This young woman (who has been outed as 23-year-old social media star Val Mercado) was clearly wearing last night's clothes and had a hookup-aftermath look about her, according to the piece.
Writers Jessica Morgan and Heather Cocks, of Go Fug Yourself fame, thought it was an awfully suggestive move, to have this young woman stationed outside Tyga's gate (which is, by the way, in a closed community). Their exact words? "Leaving a random, scantily clad ladyfriend on your doorstep in the rain, right when the media is scheduled to arrive, seems like gutsy optics," they wrote in DuJour. "Or at least an argument for buying a day planner."
In other words: There was something suspicious about Mercado's presence. Is Tyga fueling the media blitz? Or is he just a really sloppy cheater? The DuJour piece seems to be asserting the latter. But we're not so sure that Tyga hasn't just figured out that unless people are talking about his relationship with Kylie Jenner — cheating scandal included — they don't really have much reason to talk about him at all.
