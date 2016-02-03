Here Is A Look Inside Blake Lively's Shoe Closet

Blake Lively posted a picture of an Ashley Longshore-designed container and, in the background you can just barely make out, if you squint, all the shoes in the entire world. The organizer also has a picture of Anna Wintour as a saint blessing the jewelry hanging off the sides.
We’re just going to list the brands tagged in the photo, to give you some idea.
Manolo Blahnik, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin, Marc Jacobs, Lanvin, Stuart Weitzman, Givenchy, Sarah Flint, Kurt Geiger, Nicholas Kirkwood, Malone Souliers, and (duh) Chanel.
“@ashleylongshoreart has blessed me with the Saint of Fashion, to watch over my style choices... ALWAYS. No pressure.” Lively captioned the photo.
Isn’t she worried about the modern day Bling Ring? This pic is catnip to potential shoe thieves. Whatever the case, even Serena van der Woodsen would be jealous.
You know how Kanye said “I shop so much I can speak Italian?" This is basically that but about shoes. Like, there are so many shoes. The photo comes a week after she posted this shoeless Instagram, which is even more mysterious in retrospect.
What happened to all your shoes, Blake? (Maybe she was saving them for later?)
We’re just going to list the brands tagged in the photo, to give you some idea.
Manolo Blahnik, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin, Marc Jacobs, Lanvin, Stuart Weitzman, Givenchy, Sarah Flint, Kurt Geiger, Nicholas Kirkwood, Malone Souliers, and (duh) Chanel.
“@ashleylongshoreart has blessed me with the Saint of Fashion, to watch over my style choices... ALWAYS. No pressure.” Lively captioned the photo.
Isn’t she worried about the modern day Bling Ring? This pic is catnip to potential shoe thieves. Whatever the case, even Serena van der Woodsen would be jealous.
You know how Kanye said “I shop so much I can speak Italian?" This is basically that but about shoes. Like, there are so many shoes. The photo comes a week after she posted this shoeless Instagram, which is even more mysterious in retrospect.
What happened to all your shoes, Blake? (Maybe she was saving them for later?)
Advertisement