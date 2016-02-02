The iconic logo of our favorite ride-sharing service just got turned topsy-turvy. Uber changed its look today, and frankly, we're befuddled.
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick explained the changes, which have been two years in the making, in a company press release.
"Have you ever looked at someone’s hairstyle and thought 'oh my, you peaked in the 1990s?' Well that’s a bit how I feel about Uber’s look today," Kalanick writes. The company does a whole lot more than when it started out as a small, black-car service in San Francisco a few years ago. With drivers in 400 cities and 68 countries, Uber moves food, packages, and people now.
Kalanick says that the new logo aims to bring out the "human side" of Uber, and that the old logo was "somewhat distant and cold." (Sounds like Uber realized it needed to revamp its image and make it feel less elitist.) The icons for both the rider and Uber partner apps feature a small square "atom" in the center, a theme that will continue across any new apps Uber releases. As for the background of that logo, eventually each country, and later on each city, will feature its own locally inspired pattern.
The new logo will definitely take some getting used to. After years of tapping the trademark U, hunting instead for this circular geometric icon will definitely screw with our Saturday at 2 a.m. brain state.
