Beauty Stalking: Hilary Duff has adopted a pink-tinged look called "iced sorbet."
The 28-year-old traded in her blonde bob for a rosy pink hue that the team over at Nine Zero One Salon created just for her — and they just posted a picture on Instagram showing it off in all its brightly colored glory. (Read More)
Major News: Cough syrup was recalled in six states for containing morphine.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall Wednesday by posting the press release from the maker, Master Herbs, Inc., saying that morphine was found in one of the product's listed ingredients, compound camphor. Licorice Coughing Liquid was sold primarily in Chinese grocery stores across California, New Jersey, Hawaii, Illinois, Ohio, and Nevada. (Read More)
Here At Home: Daniel Holtzclaw, the Oklahoma cop convicted of rape, has been sentenced to 263 years in prison.
In December, Holtzclaw was convicted of 18 counts of sexual assault, including four counts of first degree rape and one of second degree rape. The former officer was accused of targeting his victims, who were all Black, according to race and using criminal histories to keep them quiet. (Read More)
Truthbomb: The Earth's oceans will contain more plastics than fish by 2050.
The World Economic Forum and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation found that in the past 50 years, the world's use of plastics has increased more than 20-fold, as CNN reports. By 2025, the WEF predicts that the oceans will contain 1.1 ton of plastic for every 3.3 tons of fish. Plastic will surpass fish by weight in 2050. (Read More)
This Is NOT A Drill: You can officially get your hands on ketchup-like packets of Sriracha.
The cofounders of Sriracha2Go, Farbod Deylamian and Kyle Lewis, (the same geniuses behind the keychain bottles) have teamed up with Huy Fong Foods for our hot sauce packet needs. The packets are currently available at sriracha2go.com at $14.99 for 50 and $34.99 for 200. (Read More)
Big Names: Zendaya is the newest face of CoverGirl.
There's a new CoverGirl in town! Today, the brand announced that actress/singer/dancer Zendaya will be stepping into the coveted beauty role — and our hearts immediately went aflutter. In the TV spot, Zendaya delivers her lines while rocking two gorgeous looks. (Read More)
Truthbombs: Viola Davis says the problem is not with the Oscars, but with the Hollywood system.
Following the calls for increased diversity spearheaded by Jada and Will Smith and #OscarsSoWhite, the twice-Oscar-nominated Viola Davis has spoken out on the issue. "You can change the Academy," she said, "but if there are no Black films being produced, what is there to vote for?” (Read More)
A-List: Mariah Carey is engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer.
Packer popped the question Thursday night in Mariah's hometown of New York City. Naturally, she said yes. E! Online reports that her engagement ring is a whopping 35 carats. This will be Carey’s third marriage, after filing for divorce from ex Nick Cannon in January of last year. (Read More)
