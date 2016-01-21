A Chinese manufacturer is voluntarily recalling all of its Licorice Coughing Liquid because it contains the opioid morphine. The drug is not listed on the label.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall Wednesday by posting the press release from the maker, Master Herbs, Inc., saying that morphine was found in one of the product's listed ingredients, compound camphor. Licorice Coughing Liquid was sold primarily in Chinese grocery stores across California, New Jersey, Hawaii, Illinois, Ohio, and Nevada.
Morphine, which is a narcotic pain reliever, is a Schedule II drug that's only available via prescription. It can lead to life-threatening respiratory distress (i.e. breathing problems) and even death, if taken unknowingly and without medical supervision. Some people are hypersensitive to morphine, and in those people, taking it could lead to severe allergic reactions. Children are even more at risk — especially if they are currently suffering from a respiratory illness, and shouldn't be exposed to morphine at all, according to the release.
No one has reported a bad reaction so far, but officials are recommending that anyone who bought the product to stop using it and return it.
