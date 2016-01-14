This Is Not A Drill: You can now fly to Europe for as low as $199.
It might be time to renew your passport. No-frills Icelandic airline Wow Air just announced a major travel deal: $199 one-way fares from Los Angeles and San Francisco to cities in Europe, reports the San Francisco Gate. Wow will also offer $99 one-way flights from California to Iceland. (Read More)
Lawyer Up: EOS lip balm is being sued for causing rashes.
Looks like EOS, everyone’s (including Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Britney Spears) favorite spherical lip balm, is in some serious hot water. Several customers are suing the brand because its formula is allegedly causing some pretty bad reactions, including “severe rashes, bleeding, blistering, cracking, and loss of pigmentation,” reports TMZ. (Read More)
Weird, But True: Chobani, Dannon and Yoplait are having a yogurt war.
Chobani's latest commercials are a direct slam at competitors Dannon and Yoplait for the use of the artificial sweetener sucralose, among other ingredients, in its lower-calorie Greek yogurts. Dannon struck back, taking the fight to court, where Chobani defended its right to run the ad. Now, like any great modern beef, the battle hs escalated to Twitter. (Read More)
Talking Points: A study suggests that your puppy really does know how you feel.
They get excited when you get excited, and they know just when to snuggle up to you on the couch after a rough day. New research from a study published online today in Biology Letters suggests that you're not imagining it — your faithful pup actually does recognize your emotions. (Read More)
World News: West Africa is Ebola-free.
Today the outbreak in Liberia is officially over after 42 consecutive days of no reported cases, and after the people most recently infected tested negative for the Ebola virus. Guinea and Sierra Leone reached similar milestones in the past few months. (TIME)
Fun Fact: Hilary Duff admits that she had a major crush on early-2000s dreamboat Chad Michael Murray.
Singer and actress Hilary Duff admitted that she was just as enamored of the One Tree Hill hunk as we were back in 2004. "I definitely had a crush on him," Duff told Cosmopolitan. "We had a few kissing scenes in the movie [A Cinderella Story], and I remember feeling pretty nervous about that," she continued. (Read More)
ICYMI: Steven Avery's ex-fiancee thinks he's guilty.
On Tuesday, Stephen Colbert asked Making a Murderer creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos if they thought Steven Avery was guilty. They didn't think so. But Avery's ex-fiancee, Jodi Stachowski, has a very different perspective on things, telling a Nancy Grace producer that he's a "monster" and "he's not innocent." (Read More)
Here At Home: If your Powerball ticket has the numbers 8, 27, 34, 4, 19 & Powerball 10, you won.
If you were holding out hope that you won $1.5 billion, you’re probably out of luck unless you live in Florida, Tennessee, or California. In addition to the winning tickets sold in the two other states, the California Lottery revealed that a jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Chino Hills, which ranked 34th in Money’s “100 Best Places to Live” in 2012. (Read More)
