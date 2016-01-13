It might be time to renew your passport.
No-frills Icelandic airline Wow Air just announced a major travel deal: $199 one-way fares from Los Angeles and San Francisco to cities in Europe, reports the San Francisco Gate. Wow will also offer $99 one-way flights from California to Iceland.
If you're worried that your cheap ticket will land you a vacation in a small town you've never heard of, think again. The flights will travel to cities like London, Paris, Berlin, and 18 other European destinations. Service is set to begin June 9 from SFO and June 15 from LAX.
Wow Air has been offering $99 flights from the East Coast to cities in Europe and Iceland since last year. The flights connect through Iceland’s capital city, Reykjavik. Flights from L.A. to Reykjavik will operate four days a week with connecting flights elsewhere in Europe. Service from San Francisco to Iceland will operate five days a week.
While this is exciting news for travelers, there is some fine print.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Wow will sell only 10% of seats on certain flights at those low fares. And since they're a major budget carrier, Wow will charge fees for almost everything. That means $48 for a larger carry-on bag, $67 for a first checked bag, and $10 to $12 in seat reservation fees.
The one thing you do get for free? A small personal carry-on item, weighing up to 11 pounds. Hope you're a light packer.
