It might be time to renew your passport.No-frills Icelandic airline Wow Air just announced a major travel deal: $199 one-way fares from Los Angeles and San Francisco to cities in Europe, reports the San Francisco Gate . Wow will also offer $99 one-way flights from California to Iceland.If you're worried that your cheap ticket will land you a vacation in a small town you've never heard of, think again. The flights will travel to cities like London, Paris, Berlin, and 18 other European destinations. Service is set to begin June 9 from SFO and June 15 from LAX.Wow Air has been offering $99 flights from the East Coast to cities in Europe and Iceland since last year . The flights connect through Iceland’s capital city, Reykjavik. Flights from L.A. to Reykjavik will operate four days a week with connecting flights elsewhere in Europe. Service from San Francisco to Iceland will operate five days a week.While this is exciting news for travelers, there is some fine print.According to the Los Angeles Times , Wow will sell only 10% of seats on certain flights at those low fares. And since they're a major budget carrier, Wow will charge fees for almost everything. That means $48 for a larger carry-on bag, $67 for a first checked bag, and $10 to $12 in seat reservation fees.The one thing you do get for free? A small personal carry-on item, weighing up to 11 pounds. Hope you're a light packer.