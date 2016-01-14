Updated: 2:30 a.m. EST: Two additional winning tickets were sold in Florida and Tennessee.
The Florida #POWERBALL jackpot winner will share the $1,586,400,000 prize with winners in CA & TN.— Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) January 14, 2016
California Lottery spokesman Alex Traverso said that winning tickets had also been sold in those states, in addition to the previously announced winning ticket sold in California. However, no specific locations were given and no winners have yet to be identified. Which means it's still an uphill climb for this ticketholder in Wisconsin.
Original story, published at 11:30 p.m. EST, follows.
If you were holding out hope that you won the Powerball, you’re probably out of luck unless you live in Chino Hills, CA.
The California Lottery tweeted at 8:13 PST Wednesday night that a winning ticket had been sold in the city. The final jackpot was $1.586 billion. So that’s nice, Chino Hills resident who is probably screaming and jumping up and down right now.
We have a winner in California! A jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Chino Hills. We’re still awaiting results from other states.— California Lottery (@calottery) January 14, 2016
While nothing is confirmed yet, pro skateboarder Erik Bragg took to Instagram to claim that he had won the prize. The numbers match and he looks excited enough to boot, but take this image with a grain of salt.
The jackpot started at a measly $40 million on November 7, 2015. After 20 drawings and no winner, it reached its current record high. The Texas Lottery Board estimated that there was an 85.8% chance that the number combination had been sold.
Chino Hills is a relatively affluent enclave in the southwest corner of San Bernardino County. It was ranked 34th in Money Magazine’s “100 Best Places to Live” in 2012, the 17th-safest place to live by the FBI in 2012, and the 6th-highest median income in the US. We assume those numbers will only improve, at least once the Purge-style hunt for the lucky winner subsides.
