There are a handful of 2000s-era heartthrobs that millennial teens were collectively dying to make out with. But only a lucky few actresses got to actually swap spit with the hotties plastered on our walls — and Hilary Duff was one of them. Turns out, she wasn't immune to crushing on the teen sensations, too.
The singer and actress had some sexy co-stars back in her teen rom-com days, including a certain WB dreamboat known as Chad Michael Murray. The Lizzie McGuire star acted opposite him in 2004's A Cinderella Story, and the film's closing scene was the stuff of our dreams: a rain-soaked make-out on the bleachers. Now, 12 years later, we're hearing that 16-year-old Duff was just as enamored of the One Tree Hill hunk as we all were.
"I definitely had a crush on him," Duff told Cosmopolitan recently. "We had a few kissing scenes in the movie, and I remember feeling pretty nervous about that," she continued. "[B]ut then we became friends and I wasn't so nervous anymore."
Making out with and befriending a celebrity crush: Ugh, isn't that the dream?
