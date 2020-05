Spring is synonymous with picnics in the park, sipping ice-cold sauvignon and enjoying your first overdone hot dog of the year. But with social distancing putting a temporary stop to our outdoor adventures , we’ve begun to look elsewhere for ways to get into the spring spirit. One proven method is to inject some sunshine into your wardrobe with the addition of the perfect yellow dress. Whether it's a puff-sleeved mini or a flowing maxi , a yellow dress has the power to instantly brighten your clothing rail as well as your overall mood.