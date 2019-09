If you're not a runner, and have never liked running , it's easy to look at a herd of joggers and think, What is wrong with all of these people? There are plenty of reasons to dislike running: It requires stamina, it makes you poop , it's hard on your muscles, and it can be boring. But for every person who vows to never lace up a pair of trainers again, there's a handful who downright adore it.