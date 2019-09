I was terrified going into the first training session with the team — especially when I realised that everyone else was super athletic. We ran for 5 miles over the Williamsburg Bridge (which was almost half the total weekly mileage I'd been clocking up until that point), and I was significantly slower and more out of shape than the other people on my team. Middle school all over again. But everyone was so supportive, especially our coach, Joe Holder . "This is your moonshot," he told me. "You're going to kill it." This still sucks, I thought. But maybe I could get used to it. When I got home from that initial run, sure enough, I felt that runner's high that I never believed existed. It was just like the euphoria I felt when I tried out my first vibrator one Valentine's Day a few years back. My head swam, my face was flushed, and I couldn't wait to try it again.