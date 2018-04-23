And then, this past June, my friend Phill sent me an email that would change my attitude toward running forever. He was training, along with Nike, for the Hood to Coast relay in Oregon — a 200-mile-long relay from Mount Hood to the coast — and he wanted me to be on his team. Should I agree, I'd train for six weeks with him and 11 other teammates. During the race, I'd run three legs — between 4 and 6 miles each — over the course of two days. It was a lot to consider, but I'm someone who loves a goal. And figuring that I'd never again have the chance to work with some of the top trainers in New York for free, I immediately agreed, and started trying to run outside on my own to prepare.