"If you're running in the morning, your body may be ready to get rid of the food it was digesting from the evening before," Kruse says. Pooping before a run is ideal, so you don't get stuck on a trail sans-potty, she says. If you have two to three hours to kill before you go out, have something that you know will make you poop, like oatmeal or an egg on whole grain toast and coffee. And don't forget to "give yourself a little time to hit the bathroom" before heading out for your run, she adds.