I Tried To Be The Perfect Bridesmaid & Ended Up Drowning In Debt

Extravagant weddings seem to be the new normal and it's easy to see why. With #weddinginspo saturating social media, many of us have soaring expectations of the lengths to which our friends should go to make sure that we get the picture-perfect wedding and hen do that we dream of. But perhaps the people that we choose to accompany us on that heart-stopping walk down the aisle matter more than that Marbella weekend you’ve been eyeing up for a last single-ladies hurrah. Your bridesmaids will be some of the most important people in your life, the people who want to be beside you for a day that you’ll remember forever. That’s worth more than some penis straws and the price of a stripper.