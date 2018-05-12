With the average cost of a wedding in the UK now exceeding £27,000, it's clear many couples are prepared to spend a lot to make their big day really special.
But has the quest for wedding day perfection goes too far? A professional services website is now offering couples the opportunity to hire professional bridesmaids and groomsmen to help them get hitched without a glitch.
According to the job ad on Bark.com, if you wanted to make "pro bridesmaid" your side hustle, you could earn as much as £100 an hour.
Basically, your duties would include everything a typical bridesmaid might do like running errands on the day, greeting guests at the wedding venue and encouraging people to hit the dance floor at the reception. We've all been to a wedding plagued by mishaps, so the professional bridesmaid would be there to minimise any damage and restore order to proceedings.
In a way, "pro bridesmaid" might be a slightly misleading job title: you wouldn't so much be posing as the bride's bestie, as helping to ensure she has a stress-free experience. Perhaps "Wedding Day Manager" sums it up better?
"We know professional bridesmaids and groomsmen are already popular with couples in the States for a variety of reasons. Once we realised the potential value of the industry in the UK, it seemed like a no-brainer to officially launch it as a service," explains Bark.com's co-founder Kai Feller.
"We already help couples find the best local suppliers for their wedding, including caterers, makeup artists, photographers and DJs. As a professional member of a wedding party, our pros can earn up to £800 based on an eight-hour work day.
"We’re certain overwhelmed brides and grooms will benefit from having a service like this to alleviate some of the stress that comes with planning a wedding."
