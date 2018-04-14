The Average Cost Of Attending A UK Wedding Will Surprise You

We've all complained about how much we've had to fork out to attend a wedding, but have you ever actually tried to add up the total? Well, a new study has found that the average cost of attending a wedding in the UK is now a pretty hefty £1,015.
This figure includes the cost of wedding gifts, clothing and accessories, food and drinks, hair and beauty, childcare, transport and money spent attending a stag or hen party.
It also includes any costs arising from attending an engagement party or other pre-wedding social events. So to be precise, it's the average cost of participating in every stage of a happy couple's nuptials.
The study found that the average cost of attending a UK wedding for bridesmaids is £1,058, while the average cost for the brides' parents is £1,450.
It's worth noting that the study by Provident asked a relatively small sample of 1,040 wedding guests how much they'd spent on attending weddings. The results showed that the average cost of attending a wedding abroad is now £2,050 - just over double the cost of attending a UK wedding. Provident has duly launched a "wedding guest calculator" to help guests estimate how much they might spend on attending an upcoming wedding.
Meanwhile, another recent survey asked 3,000 people what they find most annoying about weddings, and it makes for very interesting reading. Some 39% of respondents said they are annoyed when they're invited to a wedding ceremony abroad after they've already attended a stag or hen do overseas.
Given how much it can add to the cost, it's hard not to empathise with their irritation.
