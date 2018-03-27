Story from Weddings

The 10 Things That Irritate People Most About Weddings

Nick Levine
illustrated by Paola Delucca.
We already know weddings are getting more expensive, but are they becoming more irritating too? A new survey asked 3,000 people what they find most annoying about others' nuptials, and it makes for very interesting reading.
A hefty 39% of respondents said they are annoyed when they're invited to a wedding ceremony abroad after they've already attended a stag or hen do overseas. Many of us will relate to this irritation: after all, you're essentially being to asked to stump up for flights and accommodation two times over. Being invited to a wedding in an inconvenient location was an irritation for a further 29% of respondents.
Meanwhile, 36% of respondents said they are annoyed by screaming children at weddings, 34% by drunken relatives, and 26% by long and cringeworthy speeches. (For the record, one leading wedding website says five minutes is "more than enough" for a speech, so it's generally best to keep it brief.)
Not being given a plus one on a wedding invitation annoyed 22% of people, to which I say, "Hell YES." There's nothing worse than walking into an event that's supposed to be a celebration of love and companionship with nothing but your iPhone for company.
The survey also found that the average cost of attending a wedding is £217 per person, though 12% of respondents said they'd actually spent an eye-watering £500 on a happy couple's big day. The average spend on a wedding present came in at £74.12.
However, just 17% of respondents said they are annoyed when for couple asks for cash instead of a gift, suggesting this is less of a wedding faux pas than it used to be. Then again, we're in 2018 now, so it's safe to presume no one really needs to be gifted a toaster.
Here's the list in full...
1. Being invited to a hen/stag do and wedding abroad (39%)
2. Screaming children (36%)
3. Drunken relatives (34%)
4. Inconvenient location (29%)
5. Long and cringeworthy speeches (29%)
6. Long ceremony (26%)
7. Long waits for food (25%)
8. Not receiving a plus one when invited (22%)
9. Being asked for money for the wedding gift (17%)
10. When a wedding falls on a weekday (13%)
