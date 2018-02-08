Story from Weddings

The Naked Wedding Dress Trend Is Here & It's Not For The Faint-Hearted

Natalie Gil
Photo: Grace Loves Lace
Photo: Grace Loves Lace
Brides have never had so much freedom and choice over what they wear on their big day, with many now shunning convention altogether in favour of non-traditional and in many cases, more risqué designs.
The latest wedding dress trend setting the bridal-wear community alight? The "naked" dress which, as the name would suggest, isn't one for the faint of heart. The style involves even more lace than usual and plenty of sheer panelling, leaving little to guests' imaginations.
Wedding-dress label Grace Loves Lace just reported a 30% increase in requests for dresses in nude shades, ie. with a nude underlay, which make the wearer appear naked beneath the elaborate lace.
"It is an easy way to add another fashion element to your gown and highlight the lace detail," the Australian brand's founder, Megan Ziems, told Harper's Bazaar. Its Alexandra dress (£2,090), marketed towards "the woman who is a natural showstopper," is a particularly popular design, appearing on wedding mood boards and blogs all over the internet.
French label On Aura Tout Vu also caused a stir with a revealing bridal look during last month's couture fashion week in Paris. The creation (pictured above), with its completely sheer lace skirt and heavily embellished bodice, is perhaps not the most comfortable option in which to bust out a first dance, however.
Meanwhile, an even more daring design by the label Pronovias also made waves among soon-to-be brides recently. The sheer jumpsuit, made from chantilly lace and 200 crystals, took 244 hours to make – despite it offering barely more coverage than a pair of nude tights.
Of course, while it may be relatively new for women to want to look near-naked on their big day, sheer occasionwear is old news on the red carpet, in music videos and nightclubs the world over. Who could forget Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2015, Rihanna's eye-popping 2014 CFDA Awards dress, Bella Hadid's post-breakup sheer jumpsuit or, of course, Britney's iconic Toxic bodysuit?
