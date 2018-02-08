The Naked Wedding Dress Trend Is Here & It's Not For The Faint-Hearted

¡Feliz 2018! @cristipedroche nos sorprende con un mono confeccionado con encaje, chantilly y más de 200 cristales bordados, inspirado en el icónico vestido Caraola de la colección #AtelierPronovias2015. Descubre cómo se crearon sus vestidos en el blog: Link en bio! // What a magical surprise! @cristipedroche's jumpsuit has over 200 crystals embroidered into the delicate lace and Chantilly, and took our creative director @moreau.herve & his team over 244 hours to make. Thank you for trusting us again for such a special occasion! ✨

A post shared by Pronovias (@pronovias) on Dec 31, 2017 at 2:54pm PST