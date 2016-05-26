Blackouts, Face-plants & Other Wedding Day Disaster Stories

It's easy to think of your wedding day as something straight out of a fairy tale. You're wearing a beautiful dress and you're making a commitment to spend your life with the person you love. Add in the fact that you're surrounded by family and friends and it's bound to be the best day. Right?
Well, as anyone who's planned a wedding knows, it's not all sunshine and roses on the big day. There's an infinite number of things that can go wrong. Whether it's getting into a fight with a family member or peeing on your dress (Yes, really!), there are plenty of unexpected horrors that can befall you on your wedding day.
Through the secret-sharing app Whisper, newlyweds have confessed some seriously cringe-inducing mishaps from their wedding days. If you're planning your own nuptials, take comfort in knowing that even if you have a few bumps in the road on your big day, it will never be as bad as what happened to these people. And if anything does go wrong, just remember that in the end, what matters most is the marriage, not the wedding.
