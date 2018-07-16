Bridesmaid Burnout Is Real & These Women Should Know

Sadly for serial bridesmaid Hannah, being asked no longer feels like an honour. "The stress and cost involved have tainted it," she says. "On the day, yes, it's lovely when you see your friend so happy. But then I think: Why did the run-up have to be stressful? Why do you have to do all these extra things – knicker-decorating, cupcake-making, holidays abroad, WhatsApp groups with millions of messages." Perhaps, in order for it to really be a special experience, being a bridesmaid is something we should have the honour of doing just once or twice in our lives, rather than four times a summer. But even given the risk of burnout, is it ever okay to say no to being a bridesmaid? "I really wish it was but so far I’ve never been brave enough to say no for fear of disappointing the bride or looking like I don’t care enough," admits Hannah. Millie and Lisa agree that, despite considering it, they never would actually say no, and recognise that declining could be a deal-breaker for some friendships. "Overall it’s so worth it to see my friends feeling so loved and special and I’m incredibly grateful to be able to share the experience with them, however they want to do it," says Millie.