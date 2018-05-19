7 Bridesmaids Who Failed To Do Their Bridal Duties

Being a bridesmaid may be an honour, but it’s also a pretty thankless job — only with an actual job, you make money, not blow it all on some horrid peach satin creation and a boozy minibreak package deal involving custom hoodies and matching slutty mermaid costumes. Sure, there’s the smug prestige of being considered a first-rate mate, but is it worth devoting your free time to Pinterest inspiration boards and YouTube tutorials on making origami swans? Maaaaaybe?
It’s no wonder, then, that even the best of us can crack under the pressure to be a perfect lady-in-waiting. Somewhere between Kristen Wiig in Bridesmaids and Scarlett in Four Weddings and a Funeral, we find ourselves hitting the snooze button, spiking the punch bowl, and snogging the best man. Maybe our dress is all wrong, or there’s a flask tucked into our bouquet, or we’ve committed some other party foul that’s got the vicar in a tizzy and the groom’s gran clutching her pearls.
Hey, it happens. Just ask these disgraced former bridesmaids, whose taffeta-clad trips down the aisle involved a fair amount of fireworks and a little bit of scandal. Here, they share their wedding-day confessions.