How Much Cash Should You Give For A Wedding Gift?

Summer is just around the corner, and many of us probably have one or two weddings to look forward to this year.
Wedding presents are a tricky business. Some people thankfully still have wedding registries, which makes gifting easy: just pick a toaster or a kettle from the John Lewis website and you're all set.
Now though, as most couples live together before the big day, more and more are asking to be gifted cash which they can put towards a honeymoon or a house of their own.
But how much should you gift?
That, my friends, is the million dollar question. Should you give more if you're a bridesmaid? Do you give less if you've spent an arm and a leg on travel to the wedding? What if the couple getting married gave you nothing on your big day?
We asked the ever-knowledgeable members of the Money Diaries Facebook group for their input. Should couples give more than people attending alone? Do they have any tips for making a money gift look more fancy than a crumpled banknote in a card? If you're from another culture, is there a traditional amount to give?
Click through to see what they said, and hopefully solve this pesky mystery once and for all.