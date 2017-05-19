The Secret Reasons We're Spending More Than Ever On Weddings

Vendors reason: Client spends more money, wedding makes it into Style Me Pretty (Brides, etc.), more people hire me, everybody wins! (Except the client's wallet.) It makes sense then, that more couples are becoming buddy-buddy with the people to whom they give their hard-earned cash: 40% of people become friends with their vendors during wedding-planning, as opposed to 15% a decade ago. I don't know about you, but I'm more inclined to pay more when I'm working with someone I like. (But are we friends-friends? Sneaky vendors.)