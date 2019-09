The Secret Reasons We're Spending More Than Ever On Weddings

Just over 20% of couples 10 years ago said they felt pressure from the media to have the "perfect" wedding, while today, nearly 40% of couples feel it. This is an 100% increase. (I call this, "a.k.a. everyone secretly wants to be on Style Me Pretty .") It also does not help that there are so few resources out there truly dedicated to steering brides and grooms toward budget options. A Practical Wedding , and...? That's about it. So many blogs and other publications are all about glorifying the look of the wedding, price be damned.