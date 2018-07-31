Bridesmaid Confessions: “Your Wedding Cost Us Our Friendship”

Welcome to Bridesmaid Confessions, where we tackle the hardest part of participating in someone else's wedding: the cost. We're asking real bridesmaids to spill the beans — anonymously, of course — on every wedding-related expense, from the engagement all the way to the big day.
Today, a woman who was downgraded from matron of honour to bridesmaid before getting kicked out of her cousin's wedding.
Job: Copywriter
Age: 27
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Annual Salary: $40,000 (£30,000)
Total Number Of Bridesmaids: "Originally four, then three, then two. One girl was kicked out after she and her boyfriend broke up (he was a groomsman); later, I also got the boot."
Relationship To Bride: "Cousin and lifelong friend."
