Having previously released blockbuster collections with the likes of Balmain, Giambattista Valli and Erdem, H&M is certainly no stranger to the world of luxury fashion, but its latest venture with Cave looks to be one of its most coveted yet. Having founded The Vampire’s Wife back in 2014 with business partner Alex Adamson, over the past few years Cave has solidified the brand as an industry favourite. Renowned for its embellished sleeves , exaggerated silhouettes and gothic influences, The Vampire's Wife has become the ultimate brand for those with a penchant for a dark romance and fairytale femininity, worn by everyone from Keira Knightly and Jodie Comer to Kate Moss