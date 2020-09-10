Usually, at this time of year, we’re eagerly diving into autumn’s top trends and window shopping for the must-have item of the month. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned from lockdown dressing, it’s that our seasonal shopping habits need to change. Now, more than ever, we are keen to shop for 'forever' items – the kind that last for years and can be styled up or down, no matter the season.
It seems like H&M is on the same page with their Autumn 2020 collection. Part of H&M’s ongoing sustainability initiative, the collection is another step towards the brand’s goal to use only recycled and sustainably sourced materials by 2030. Currently, 57% of the materials H&M uses to make clothes are organic, recycled or other sustainably sourced material. The lineup is not only a testament to classic, durable wardrobe essentials but is also built around more sustainably sourced materials like recycled polyester, nylon and wool that comes from textile waste, offcuts, old garments and PET bottles.
The eight-piece collection is inspired by the beautifully crafted lace dresses of the 1930s, but with a twist. Sweet summer prairie dresses are toughened up in contrasting shades of inky black and off-white, while vintage-inspired lace and jacquard, Victorian necklines, drop waists, puffed sleeves and soft ruffles add to the timeless quality. Paired with chunky boots, the collection offers an easy, romantic aesthetic worthy of woodland walks and cosy evenings in front of a log fire.
To inspire you, we’ve rounded up all eight pieces and how we’ll be styling them come autumn, winter and the year after that.
