Why Are We Suddenly Skincare Shaming Everyone?

As someone with acne, I feel the skincare community sometimes thrusts guilt on those with skin conditions. On TikTok especially, there is a common school of thought: using X product will only make your spots or hyperpigmentation worse, or the food you're eating is giving you breakouts . "An extrapolation that can be made from this is creating a sense of blame in those with skin issues (e.g. acne or eczema ) where people are bringing it on themselves by their lifestyle choices," agrees Dr Mahto. "That might be their dietary intake or what they apply on their skin," she continues, "but all of this is a gross oversimplification of how the skin actually works." A skin issue like acne or rosacea is much more likely to be a result of underlying factors such as hormones and genetics, rather than a direct result of the facial scrub or cleanser in your routine. Monique agrees: "Sometimes, the skincare community focuses so heavily on trying to push trending products, skincare shortcuts or telling people not to use a certain product that these other factors are ignored in their content."