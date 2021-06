So, with a lockdown-worth of French cinema under my belt, a wanderlust for Paris and a less than fruitful bank account, what’s a French style lover to do? Enter & Other Stories H&M’s slightly older, far chicer sister. The one who went on a gap year and came back with a love for fresh baguettes. You can find all the key components of the French girl look - wrap-around sundresses, oversized linen shirts and straight-leg jeans - for a fraction of Rouje’s or Sézane’s prices. In fact, many of & Other Stories bestsellers are under £100. Read on for our favourite pieces and how we’re styling them for a more laissez-faire approach to summer style.