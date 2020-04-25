Every Episode Of Scrubs Will Be Streaming For Free From Next Week

If self-isolation is making you nostalgic for the classic sitcoms you grew up on, Channel 4 may have just sorted your latest binge-watch.
It's just announced that all nine seasons of award-winning medical comedy Scrubs will be added to its All 4 streaming service on 1st May. This means you'll have access to 182 episodes of Scrubs without having to pay a penny.
Airing on NBC in the US and Channel 4 in the UK, Scrubs originally ran between 2001 and 2010 and followed a motley crew of medical staff at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital. Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley led the ensemble cast.
Braff discussed the possibility of a reunion episode back in 2016, but sadly this hasn't happened yet.
“It’s very exciting that we get to revive a past gem of Channel 4’s programming as Scrubs comes in its entirety to All 4," said the channel's Head of Series Acquisitions Nick Lee.
"It will be the first time all nine seasons have been available on All 4, so we can’t wait to relive some of the show’s best moments and have the theme tune "I’m No Superman" going through our heads for the next few months!"
Scrubs isn't the only classic sitcom from back in the day returning next week. Channel 5 has announced plans to show every episode of The Golden Girls from Monday. The beloved show broke new ground in the '80s by having four female leads in their early sixties, and presenting them as stylish, attractive and sexually active.
Meanwhile, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has made the stage version of her award-winning sitcom Fleabag available to stream online, with all proceeds will be going to COVID-19 charities.
And earlier this week, Dawn French revived her The Vicar of Dibley character, Geraldine Granger, for a special that aired as part of BBC One's The Big Night In coronavirus fundraiser.
