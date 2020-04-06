If you are bored and running out of things to do during self-isolation, you'll be pleased to know that Phoebe Waller-Bridge's stage version of Fleabag will be available to stream online, and all the proceeds will be going towards COVID-19 charities.
The nation's sweetheart (who is also responsible for Killing Eve and had a hand in the upcoming Bond film) joined forces with the National Theatre to allow audiences to view her one-woman stage show, on which the award-winning TV series is based.
Following a sold-out run both in the West End and on Broadway, where final tickets were being sold for £600 on Viagogo, the show will be available to watch through Soho Theatre's On Demand streaming website from today in the UK and Ireland for a minimum donation of £4. The recording will be available for 48 hours after donating.
"I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times. Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation," Waller-Bridge said in a statement.
"All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity! Px."
For every rental of Fleabag, the proceeds will be given to charities and individuals working on the coronavirus front line. Thirty-five percent will be sent to the National Emergency Trust supporting the most vulnerable in society, 35% will be sent to NHS Charities Together supporting NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients, and 15% will be sent to Acting For Others who distribute to people struggling across the theatre sector.
Fifteen percent will also go to the newly launched Fleabag Support Fund which gives £2,500 grants to freelancers working in the theatre industry in the UK. So far, Waller-Bridge, TodayTIX and one anonymous donor have contributed £365,000 to distribute to those who need it during the pandemic.
