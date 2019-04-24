All the best reality shows have featured at least one episode where the cast members stay in an overwater bungalow while on a luxurious vacation. We've seen it on more than one of the Real Housewives franchises and several seasons of The Bachelor, yet the idea of sleeping inside a little cottage that hovers right above the ocean still seems like peak summer holiday goals.
Though overwater bungalows in top tropical destinations like Bora Bora, Tahiti, and Panama are tried-and-true favourites among reality stars, staying in one isn't necessarily out of reach for those of us who don't have TV networks comping our travel expenses. There are actually plenty of overwater bungalows available on Airbnb right now.
Ahead, you'll find 12 overwater bungalows listed on Airbnb that range in price and location. Some are splurges located in dream vacation spots like Belize while others are more affordable and located just across the Pond, in California and New Hampshire. Peruse all the options ahead and then bring this staple of reality TV vacations into your very own spring break.
