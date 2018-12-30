2018 has come to an end but that doesn't mean you have to stash away your suitcase, delete the easyJet app off your phone and lose your passport (again). No, planning your next trip away is exactly what you've got to do now the new year is here. What else have you got to look forward to in January? A month off the booze? No thank you.
Here in the R29 office, travelling is one of our favourite topics of conversation. All anyone in search of a seriously cheap last-minute deal to somewhere hot has to do is shout. By the time their voice has travelled from one end of the room to the other, they'll have been inundated with tips on cities to visit, restaurants to eat at, bars to drink in and mates who can host them while they're there.
So in a bid to extend the holiday wisdom of team R29 out to you, we got everyone to write a "What I did on my holiday" diary à la primary school in order to give you some inspiration for your next trip.
Click through to find holiday destination recommendations for every budget, from the women who went there.