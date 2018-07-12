A 22-Year-Old Takes A $845.50 Girls' Trip To Belize

6:15 p.m. — We head back to the pupusa stand, confident it will finally be time to make our pupusas. We say hello to the hostess and she tells us it will be just a few minutes. We wait. We watch as a woman start making pupusas. We see the owner and ask him about the class, he also tells us to wait and "another lady" will be coming to teach us. Ten minutes later, I ask him for a third time if the lady will be coming to teach us, and he finally gives us a real answer: No, she won't be coming and he didn't really mean it when he said we would get a class. I am so annoyed! I tell the owner very loudly he shouldn't make promises he doesn't intend on keeping. My friends pull me away and we walk over by the beach bars. They are all pretty empty so we just call it a night and head back around.