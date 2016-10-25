We Need To Stay In These New Overwater Bungalows, Stat

You may think there's no better way to do a beach vacation than by staying right by the water. You can wake up every morning, look out your window, and see the gorgeous blue ocean just a few feet away. But what if you could wake up and be even closer, like, say, mere inches from the surface of the sea? Now, at El Dorado Maroma's new Palafitos Overwater Bungalows, you can stay right above the water — without the forever-long flight to Fiji or another far-flung destination.
Palafitos opened last month, and boasts Mexico's very first overwater bungalow accommodations. (And make no mistake, overwater bungalows are the best bungalows.) The all-suites hotel is nestled on Riviera Maya’s Maroma Beach, which was voted one of the top 10 beaches in the world by the Travel Channel. And now you can enjoy it in a one-of-a-kind way.
Of course, a stay at a place like this doesn't come cheap. Rates start at $950 per adult, per night. It's a lot, but the cost does encompass some pretty grand all-inclusive services. Ahead, get a taste of the tranquil views, bright turquoise waters, and the luxurious amenities you'll find at Palafitos if you can make the trip. And if not, these pictures will still help you get through the week. Because, dreams.
