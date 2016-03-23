These Overwater Hotel Suites Are INSANE (& All-Inclusive!)

Imagine the most over-the-top hotel you’ve ever seen, and then multiply it by 100. That’s what you’ll find at Sandals’ just announced foray into the luxury all-inclusive space.
The Over-The-Water Suites at Sandals Royal Caribbean in Montego Bay, Jamaica, are a group of five incredible bungalows perched atop the crystal clear Caribbean waters. Like, literally atop it. Each suite has its own infinity style soaking tub, hammock on the water, private butler, glass-bottom floors, outdoor shower, and private boat. The rooms officially open in November, but you can book now, as long as you're cool with dropping £3K a night. It may sound steep, but the price is all-inclusive, and honestly, we can’t stop fawning over the gorgeous photos ahead. Virtual vacation, anyone?
