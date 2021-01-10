When you binge-watch a great show on Netflix, it can end up living rent-free in your head. Since Bridgerton debuted on Christmas Day, we've been obsessed with everything from its "Regencycore" fashion to its take on masturbation. And then, of course, there are its sex scenes.
An absolutely banging soundtrack can also worm its way into your head and home workout playlists. So it's interesting to check out new research revealing which Netflix shows have attracted the most Spotify streams.
Top of the Netflix soundtrack charts: Stranger Things. On average, songs featured on its 80s-flavoured soundtrack (such as "Material Girl" by Madonna and "Every Breath You Take" by The Police) have attracted an impressive 87m Spotify streams.
Advertisement
Right behind is the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack: on average, these songs by the likes of Billie Eilish, The Clash and Selena Gomez have amassed nearly 60m streams a piece. Let's be real; with Gomez serving as an executive producer on the show, it was always going to have amazing music.
Black Mirror places third with an average of 48m streams for songs on its super-varied soundtrack. Given how incredible the music for standout episode "San Junipero" is, this isn't too surprising. Alexa, play "Heaven Is a Place on Earth" by Belinda Carlisle!
1. Stranger Things (87m streams on average)
2. 13 Reasons Why (59m streams)
3. Black Mirror (48m streams)
4. Sex Education (37m streams)
5. Orange Is the New Black (34m streams)
6. Money Heist (26m streams)
7. Peaky Blinders (24m streams)
8. The Crown (21m streams)
9. Dark (13m streams)
10. The Queen's Gambit (11m streams)
2. 13 Reasons Why (59m streams)
3. Black Mirror (48m streams)
4. Sex Education (37m streams)
5. Orange Is the New Black (34m streams)
6. Money Heist (26m streams)
7. Peaky Blinders (24m streams)
8. The Crown (21m streams)
9. Dark (13m streams)
10. The Queen's Gambit (11m streams)
Given its genius idea to reimagine Top 40 pop bangers as classy classical tracks, it's surely only a matter of time before the Bridgerton soundtrack cracks the Top 10, too.