Every Gloriously '80s Song From Stranger Things Season 3

Stranger Things is back for season 3, and that means so is your annual obsession with '80s music, thanks to the show. The show goes very heavy on songs in the first couple of episodes and digs out a few absolute gems from the decade that you will want to give a second listen to — including an early Madonna single and a tune from Russia that is about as ominous as it gets.
There are a few songs we're frankly surprised they haven't played before, like Cutting Crew's "(I Just) Died In Your Arms" and Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" — both iconic songs of the decade that they're somehow just getting around to. But those nuggets from Teena Marie, Howard Jones, and the Go-Go's were all bit hits in their day that haven't exactly topped people's '80s playlists today. But with the influence of the Stranger Things 3 soundtrack behind them, they're sure to now.
And hey, don't miss that great moment with The Cars "Moving In Stereo" in this season's first episode, which is an homage to the iconic pool scene from the '80s classic teen film Fast Times At Ridgemont High.
If you make it through this whole playlist and it's still not enough music from Stranger Things, Spotify has the show's official playlist as well, including tracks from the score. Binge on! (Warning: light spoilers ahead.)