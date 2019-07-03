Stranger Things is a confusing show. The Netflix blockbuster features a terrifying, monster-laden universe. Monsters from that dimension sometimes possess frail tween boys. Season 2's whole “Lost Sister” detour is enough to make you rip your hair out.
The streaming series is bound to get even more confusing with season 3, premiering July 4th. As the trailer for Stranger Things 3 teased, it seems like one of its many monsters can talk now. Truly, what is going on?
To help you figure out the answer to that question, we made a full guide to season 2 and its finale, “Chapter Nine: The Gate." If you want to understand the many twists and turns of Stranger Things season 3, you're going to need to at least have a handle on the many characters running around Hawkins. From Eleven to Nancy Wheeler to Jim Hopper, this crew runs deeper than you realize.