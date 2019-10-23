Summer might be over but Man Repeller founder Leandra Medine is here to keep a rainbow of colours in our lives with the launch of her delightful new collaboration with high street giant Mango. Featuring chunky knits, billowing blouses and embroidered pinafores, the collection is the perfect antidote to dark nights and winter weather, drawing on a ‘70s-inspired palette of burnt orange, mustard yellow and navy.
The collection, which launches Monday 30th October, is Mango’s latest influencer collaboration project. Made up of 32 pieces, the capsule is the perfect concentration of the Man Repeller founder’s famously offbeat style, while also including ubiquitous classics like a series of denim basics.
Describing the concept behind the super cute collection, Medine said: "Imagine a New Year break in a European ski resort combined with an American university campus in the 60s and add a couple of embroidered floral prints." And if that isn’t enough for you, the collection also makes use of recycled materials, meaning you don’t need to feel too bad about purchasing the whole lot.
Medine already has a wealth of experience when it comes to clothing collaborations, having previously teamed up with brands like Superga, PJK and Atea Oceanie. However, this latest fashion project is perhaps her most stellar yet, bringing together bold prints and striking accessories to create a truly eccentric and Man Repelling style.
