We've said it once and we'll say it again: what's a wardrobe without a pair of killer jeans? Come rain, shine or hurricane Lorenzo, faithful denim will have your back whatever the weather, and the autumn months are no exception. In fact, if jeans were a season they'd be autumn – there, we called it.
The trickiest part is picking the perfect pair. Will yours be an indigo hue, classic blue or faded black? Then there's the cut – slouchy and relaxed, straight leg, cropped kick flare... It goes on. Luckily, whatever your vibe, Amazon Fashion's huge denim offering has a cut, style and wash for everyone, so we've done the digging and found some of our favourites.
Read on to find out how five R29 staffers are styling their favourite jeans this autumn...