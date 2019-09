If, like me, you find yourself placing late-night orders for overpriced, frilly blouses thanks to Instagram , you, too have fallen victim to a modern-day phenomenon. It seems like almost every day I stumble upon another top I absolutely "need" due to Instagram and its algorithm that seems to have tapped into my weakness for a good puffy sleeve or vintage-inspired crop-top . We're calling the big boom of millennial-leaning aesthetic tops the era of the "Instagram blouse." They're the pretty, not all-that-practical, indie-brand-made blouses that are just too photogenic (and made in limited quantities to boot) to resist placing an order for one immediately. You've seen them popularised by cool-girl influencers who could look good in a literal paper bag (please don't challenge us on that though, Vetements). And they're really hurting my bank account.