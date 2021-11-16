The Ultimate Homeware Gift Guide For Every Budget

After the disruption that defined Christmas in 2020, it's no surprise that people are ready to go all out this year. The most niche advent calendars, the most elaborate table settings and gifts that reflect just how much we've missed the people around us. Included in that, of course, are homeware gifts – we may have spent less government-mandated time at home in 2021 but that doesn't mean our focus on dopamine dressing our homes has dimmed.
Whatever your loved one's aesthetic – be it Japandi, eclectic or vintage-inspired – we've pulled together a range of homeware gifts they'll love. Plus, we've organised our gift guide according to a range of budgets.
Whether you're doing Secret Santa with a £5 limit or are able to splurge up to £75, we have all the homeware gifts you'd be delighted to give (or receive).